Chhath Puja: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Lalu Yadav offer prayers at Ganga ghats | VIDEO

Image Source : PTI Chhath Puja in Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda, Lalu Yadav worship at Ganga ghats.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP President JP Nadda, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and other prominent leaders visited Ganga Ghat in Patna and greeted the people participating in the festival. Former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, also visited the ghats to pray for peace and prosperity in Bihar and India.

Extensive arrangements and security in place

The Bihar government has implemented elaborate arrangements at more than 100 ghats to accommodate large gatherings. Medical camps and security personnel including teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF have been deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that advisories have been issued to guide the public, and additional facilities have been installed in major lakes and parks in the city.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, "All ghats are ready for Chhath Puja festival. Arrangements have been made at all ghats, including Banshi Ghat, Krishna Ghat, Kali Ghat, Kadam Ghat and Patna College Ghat."

"We have issued advisories for the Chhath Puja, which visitors and devotees must follow. Officials have also been directed to ensure devotees face no inconvenience," he added.

"A large number of additional security forces have been deployed in the state capital to manage crowds and avoid any untoward incidents. Besides, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF have also been deployed at various ghats in the city," another senior official of the Patna district administration said.

Four days Chhath Puja activities and rituals

On November 5, Chhath Puja began with the ‘Nahai Khai’ ceremony, where devotees took a holy dip in the Ganges. On the third day, known as ‘Sandhya Arghya’, devotees offered prayers for the setting sun, while on November 8, the festival will conclude with ‘Pehla Arghya’ for the rising sun. The festival is an important event in Bihar, seeking devotion to the sun god and blessings for family prosperity and prosperity.

