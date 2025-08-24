Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Chapra Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: During the 2020 Assembly elections, the total number of voters in Chapra seat was 3,21,112 - 1,72,911 male, 1,48,197 female and four third gender. In the 2015 Bihar elections, the total voters here was 3,05,079, as per the ECI.

The Chapra Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Saran district, is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number here is 118. The Chapra Assembly constituency is a general seat, and it comes under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr CN Gupta won this seat, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Randhir Kumar by 6,771 votes.

Chapra Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

During the 2020 Assembly elections, the total number of voters in Chapra seat was 3,21,112 - 1,72,911 male, 1,48,197 female and four third gender. In the 2015 Bihar elections, the total voters here was 3,05,079, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Chapra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chapra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chapra Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Chapra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, BJP's Dr CN Gupta won this seat. He received 75,710 (44.97 per cent) votes. He defeated RJD's Randhir Kumar Singh, who had received 68,939 (40.95 per cent) votes. The third place was grabbed independent candidate Sunil Kumar, who received 6,062 (3.6 per cent) votes.

BJP's CN Gupta had also won in the 2015 Bihar elections, who received 71,646 (45.27 per cent) votes. He had defeated RJD's Randhir Kumar Singh, who received 60,267 (38.08 per cent) votes. Independent candidate Udit Rai was at the third place, who received 5,707 (3.61 per cent) votes.

2020: CN Gupta (BJP)

2015: CN Gupta (BJP)

2014: Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD)

2010: Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP)

2005: Ram Parvash Rai (JD-U)

2000: Udit Rai (RJD)

1995: Udit Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Udit Rai (Independent)

1985: Janak Yadav (Independent)

1980: Janak Yadav (Janata Party)

1977: Mithlesh Kumar Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Janak Yadav (Congress)

1969: Janak Yadav (Praja Socialist Party)

1967: Uday Pratap N Singh (Jana Sangh)

1962: Sundri Devi (Congress)

1957: Jaglal Chaudhary (Congress)

1957: Prabhunath Singh (Congress)

Chapra Voter Turnout

In 2020 Bihar elections, the voter turnout recorded here was 50.99 per cent, with 1,68,361 people exercising their franchise. In the 2015 elections, the total votes polled here was 1,58,247 or 51.87 per cent.