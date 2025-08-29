Chanpatia Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Chanpatia Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Umakant Singh won the Chanpatia constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan with a margin of 13,469 votes.

The Chanpatia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 7 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chanpatia Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Umakant Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abhishek Ranjan of the Congress with a margin of 13,469 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress.

Chanpatia Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chanpatia Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,75,841 voters in the Chanpatia constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 89,144 voters were male and 85,948 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 749 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chanpatia in 2020 was 679 (657 were men and 22 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chanpatia constituency was 1,57,113. Out of this, 81,312 voters were male and 75,152 were female. There were 649 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chanpatia in 2015 was 155 (155 were men and zero women).

Chanpatia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chanpatia constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chanpatia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chanpatia Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Chanpatia Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Umakant Singh won the seat with a margin of 13,469 votes (7.79%). He polled 83,828 votes with a vote share of 44.69%. Singh defeated Congress candidate Ranjan, who got 70,359 votes (40.03%). Independent candidate Tripurari Kumar Tiwari alias Manish Kasyap stood third with 9,239 votes (5.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Prakash Rai won the seat with a margin of 464 votes (0.30%). He polled 61,304 votes with a vote share of 39.04%. JD-U candidate NN Sahi got 60,840 votes (38.74%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Om Prakash Kranti stood third with 10,136 votes (6.45%).

Chanpatia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Umakant Singh (BJP)

2015- Prakash Rai (BJP)

2010- Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP)

October, 2005- Satish (BJP)

February, 2005- Satish (BJP)

2000- Krishna Kumar Mishra (BJP)

1995- Birbal Sharma (CPI)

1990- Krishna Kumar Mishra (Janata Dal)

1985- Birbal Sharma (CPI)

1980- Virbal Sharma (CPI)

Chanpatia Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,72,864 or 63.84% in the Chanpatia Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,52,521 or 63.84%.