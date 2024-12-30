BPSC protest: Student delegation meets chief secretary, gets assurance of meeting CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE BPSC student delegation meets chief secretary

BPSC students are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the 70th CCE exam. On Monday a student delegation met the chief secretary Amritlal Meena and were assured of a meeting with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Students are told by the chief secretary as the CM returns from Delhi, a meeting will be scheduled.

The demonstration staged by the BPSC aspirants demanding the cancellation of the December 13 exam, got intensified on Sunday after the police used water cannons and mild force to disperse the students. The district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said the protestors, who were joined earlier in the day by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore at Gandhi Maidan, attempted to march towards the chief minister’s residence in the evening, prompting police to take action.

"The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite the administration's warning that any demonstration there would be considered unauthorised. The district police has registered an FIR against 21 known persons, including Prashant Kishore, his party president Manoj Bharti, city-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra and 600-700 unknown persons for organising a gathering of students at Gandhi Maidan even after denial of permission by the authorities", the DM told PTI.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday night had a heated argument with the protesting BPSC students. The video of the heated exchange between the BPSC aspirants and Kishor also surfaced online. In the video, the poll strategist-turned-politician could be heard saying "abhi kambal mange ho humse aur humse hi netagiri dikha rhe ho (you take blankets from us and showing us attitude).

Kishor on Monday claimed hat "thousands of crores of rupees have changed hands" for posts to be filled up by the Bihar PSC exam. "Today, I am sharing something that I have been hearing for some time. The protesting candidates believe that BPSC's reluctance to order a fresh examination stems from the fact that crores of rupees have already changed hands. Posts to be filled up through the December 13 test had been put on sale," the Jan Suraaj Party founder said.