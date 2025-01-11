BPSC Protest: Pappu Yadav calls for Bihar Bandh tomorrow seeking exam cancellation

Follow us on Image Source : X Pappu Yadav calls for Bihar Bandh

Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav called for a Bihar bandh on January 12, 2025, in support of the students seeking cancellation of BPSC CEE exam. Yadav's supporters held a meeting today to ensure proper execution of the 'bandh'. They also sought support from the shopkeepers, drivers and student youth to make it successful.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the independent MP from Purnea who swears by his loyalty to the Congress, expressed his support to the BPSC student soon after the protest began. Yadav shared a post on X informing about bandh on January 12.

Before this bandh, they had called for a bandh on January 1 as well. Yadav's supporters held a rail blockade at a station here to press their demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar PSC exam.

Jan Suraaj Party on BPSC exam petition

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Friday clarified that it was providing "pro bono legal assistance" to students who have moved the Patna High Court alleging malpractices. Responding to a query, whether the Jan Suraaj Party had approached the court as a petitioner, the party's vice president Y V Giri said, "We are providing legal assistance, pro bono, to students who were willing to file a petition.

They have been agitating for long but the BPSC has refused to listen, perhaps fearing that its own failures may get exposed".

Giri added, "Rules of examinations were flouted at several other centres as well. Mobile phones were allowed inside exam halls where jammers did not work. Bundles of question papers were not unsealed in front of candidates. At many places, examinees were seen helping each other solve the papers".

BPSC exam cancellation

Nearly five lakh candidates had appeared for Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 when hundreds boycotted the tests alleging question papers had been leaked. However, the BPSC denied the charge, claiming that there was a conspiracy to get the tests cancelled, even as it ordered a re-examination for over 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre in Patna.