BPSC Protest: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage 'Rail roko', disrupt services

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's supporters on Friday staged a 'Rail roko' to press their demand for Bihar PSC exam cancellation. As per the police, they gathered at the Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period. The demonstration caused disruptions in service. Purnea MP Pappu Yadav's supporters also blocked roads to show solidarity with the ongoing BPSC protest.

A video showing Pappu Yadav's man lying and sitting on railway tracks was surfaced. The services were affected and the train was stopped for 2 minutes.

"Protesters stopped the Buxar-Fatuha passenger train at Sachivalaya Halt Station around 9 am on Friday. The train was stopped for 20 minutes and after that, it left the station," said East Central Railway chief public relation officer Sarswati Chandra.

The supporters spoke to media and said that the state government has compelled them to stage such demonstration.

"The Bihar government compelled us to come on roads by putting the future of 4 lakh students at stake. BPSC students are continuously protesting for 16 days now and the government is still unbothered," said a supporter.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav supported the 'Rail roko' and said "We will continue to fight till the time paper leaks do not stop in India."

BPSC protest: FIR against Prashant Kishor

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Kishor and others for the demonstration at the restricted site. The administration said the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan is "illegal as it is not the designated site for holding protests". Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has been on fast unto death since Thursday to press the demand for the cancellation of the 70th BPSC CCE exam.

"My primary demand, of course, is the cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test.

I have also heard of allegations that posts to be filled by the exam were virtually put on sale. Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice," Kishor said on Thursday.

BPSC conducted 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) paper on December 13.