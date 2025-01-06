BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor refuses to accept bail, says 'will continue fast in jail'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor in police custody

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj chief refused to submit a surety bond as the court granted him bail on Monday. According to the sources, Kishor is adamant about continuing his fast-unto-death, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Patna police.

The bail was granted by the civil court hours after his arrest amid massive protests by his supporters. Kishor was protesting with a five-point demand when the police intervened and removed him from the site - Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

"If raising a voice against the injustice being done to the youth is a crime then going to jail is acceptable. My protest will continue even in jail," he said.

BPSC exam protest intensifies after Kishor's arrest

According to a senior police officer, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal."

Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.

According to Jan Suraaj party's supporters, police took Kishor to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. They also alleged that security personnel manhandled and slapped Kishor while taking him into custody.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters, who were on a dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by police on Monday morning."

The DM said their demonstration was "illegal" as they were holding it near the restricted site.

"Despite repeated requests by the officials, they did not leave the place. They had also been served a notice by the district administration to shift their dharna to Gardani Bagh, the dedicated place for holding protests," the DM said.

Has Kishor been manhandled by police?

Regarding allegations of manhandling, the DM said, "Kishor was not manhandled by security personnel. Police only removed supporters who tried to prevent his arrest."

Later, the DM told reporters that 43 supporters of Kishor were detained during the operation, and 15 vehicles, including three tractors, were seized.

"Of the 43 detained persons, the identities of 30 have been verified. It was found that not a single person among them is a student or BPSC aspirant," Singh claimed.

He further clarified, "Some detainees claimed to be students, which is being examined. Additionally, only five of the detainees are from Patna, while four are from outside Bihar."

Singh emphasised that the matter is now before the Supreme Court, stating, "Those with grievances regarding the exam can present their views before the apex court."

A petition seeking the cancellation of the December 13 BPSC prelims and action against officials accused of using force against the aspirants during protests was recently filed in the Supreme Court.

Patna Police had registered a case against Kishor for holding the fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan's restricted site, another official said.

Immediately after his arrest, the poll strategist-turned-politician was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up.

"Initially, he did not allow officials to get his medical examination done at AIIMS. Finally, he agreed and his check-up was done at a medical facility near Fatuha", the official added. In a statement, the district administration said the "health condition of Kishor is absolutely fine".

