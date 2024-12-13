BPSC exam row in Patna: Tejashwi Yadav says state govt failed in conducting fair exams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

On students' protest during BPSC exam, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the lathicharge on students is being carried out and many even saw a video of a DM slapping a student. "Even after such a huge incident, the CM is not saying anything. Both the Deputy CMs of the BJP are quiet on this issue. There are reports that question papers were distributed 30 minutes- 1 hour after the scheduled time... This government cannot conduct any examination without a paper leak," he said.

In a post on X, he said that the students are complaining that in many centers, the question papers were given late, reducing their exam time. "This is an injustice to hardworking students. The government has failed in conducting fair exams," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The development comes as rumours of a leak of question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination erupted at an examination centre on Friday, prompting the commission to warn of police action against those involved in the "conspiracy".

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held at Bapu examination centre at Kumhrar in Patna alleging the question paper was leaked on social media even before the examination started.

Chaos prevailed at the Bapu examination Centre where an additional examination superintendent, identified as Ram Iqbal Singh, died of cardiac arrest and a female candidate fell unconscious.

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that examinations were held in a free and fair manner in more than 900 centres, where close to five lakh candidates appeared on Friday.

"The BPSC CCE 70th preliminary examination was held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm. The examination was held in 912 centres across the state, and of those, free and fair exams were held in 911 centres," Parmar told PTI.

"However, in one centre in Patna, some of the candidates snatched questions papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked.

Snatching of question papers from invigilators and showing those to outsiders tantamount to looting public property. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of a conspiracy.