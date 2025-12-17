BJP shares Tejashwi Yadav's missing poster with '9th fail' as description: 'Hiding face from media' Notably, Tejashwi Yadav has been hardly visible in public since the RJD’s crushing defeat in the polls, which has previously led opposition parties to raise questions. After the electoral loss, discussions of dissatisfaction also emerged within the RJD.

Patna:

The BJP has shared a missing poster of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav days after the Mahagathbandhan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly election. A poster with Tejashwi’s photo, describing him as a “9th fail,” was shared by the official X handle of the Bihar unit of the saffron party.

The poster also states that the RJD leader was last seen “hiding his face from the media.”

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav has been hardly visible in public since the RJD’s crushing defeat in the polls, which has previously led opposition parties to raise questions. After the electoral loss, discussions of dissatisfaction also emerged within the RJD. During this period, news of differences within Tejashwi Yadav's family also made headlines, as his sister severed ties with both the party and the family, citing disrespect and lack of accountability.

Tejashwi elected as LoP

The Mahagathbandhan MLA on November 29 unanimously elected Tejashwi Yadav as the coalition's leader in the state legislature. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting hosted by the RJD leader in Patna ahead of the five-day session of the legislature.

Bihar Election 2025

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the NDA secured a commanding victory, winning a total of 202 seats. Among its allies, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) made a strong comeback, increasing its tally to 85 seats. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) captured 19 seats, and the HAM and RLM won 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

In stark contrast, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat, managing only 35 seats in total. The RJD, which had been the largest party in 2020, was reduced to 25 seats, while the Congress could secure just six.