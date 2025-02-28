Bird flu scare in Bihar's Jehanabad after several crows found dead, authorities collect samples Several crows were found dead in Bihar's Jehanabad. The sample tests have confirmed that many of those birds died due to the avian influenza virus.

Authorities at Bihar's Jehanabad are alarmed after several crows were found dead in the district due to bird flu. As the scare spreads, District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said Jehanabad has not been declared as a bird flu-affected district as the crows which were found dead were wild and migratory. However, the department concerned has started collecting samples from poultry firms located within a 3-kilometre radius of the spot where several wild crows were found dead.

Samples sent to Kolkata lab

The medical tests have confirmed that some crows died due to the avian influenza virus. "Medical tests have confirmed that some crows recently died in the Police Line and surrounding areas due to the avian influenza virus. Samples had been sent to a laboratory in Kolkata and these were found positive for bird flu," the DM said.

She made it clear that there is nothing to panic, and all precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities concerned in the district. "Steps will be taken accordingly once we get a report of samples which are being collected from poultry firms. At present all precautionary measures are being taken by the officials concerned," the DM added.

4 bird-flu cases detected in MP

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed four cases of the highly-pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in three pet cats and a bird have been detected in Madhya Pradesh. It added that necessary public-health measures were instituted after the avian influenza or bird-flu cases were notified on January 31 by the animal husbandry department.

"Consequent upon the notification of highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) in three pet cats and in a live bird market in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the necessary public health measures were instituted," the ministry said in a statement. All the birds in the live-bird market were culled and the market was closed for 21 days from the date of issuance of a sanitisation certificate, the statement said.

(PTI inputs)