Bihar train accident: 4 killed, several injured after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in Purnea Bihar train accident: The Vande Bharat train, which runs from Jogbani to Pataliputra, was passing near the town at around 5:00 am when the accident was reported. There is no information yet on the cause of the accident.

Patna:

At least four people died and several others were injured after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday. As per preliminary reports, the injured have been sent to the GMC for treatment. The Railway Police have taken the bodies into custody and launched an investigation.

Exact cause of the accident yet to be ascertained

The Vande Bharat train, which runs from Jogbani to Pataliputra, was passing near the town at around 5:00 am when the accident was reported. There is no information yet on the cause of the accident - whether it was negligence on the part of a railway crossing employee or people ignored the high-speed train and attempted to cross the crossing.

One injured person admitted to the GMCH in a critical condition. The incident happened when some youths were returning after watching a cultural programme at Durga Mela. Three of them were hit by the speeding Vande Bharat train, killing them on the spot and one died during treatment at the GMCH.

Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express: Check schedule

The Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express, which was launched on December 17, leave sfrom Jogbani at 3:25am, halts in Purnia at 4:50am, and proceeds through Saharsa, Khagaria, Samastipur and Muzaffarpur before reaching Danapur, Patna, around 11:30am.

