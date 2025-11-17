Bihar tragedy: Speeding car rams into wedding procession killing four, injuring over a dozen in Bettiah A deadly accident in Bettiah occurred when a speeding car crashed into a wedding procession killing four and injuring over a dozen people. Panic gripped the area as the injured were rushed to Lauria CHC and later referred to Bettiah GMCH. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated a probe.

Patna:

A major tragedy has been reported from Bihar's Bettiah district, where a speeding car ploughed into a group of wedding guests on Sunday night. As per details, the horrific impact killed four people and left more than a dozen others seriously injured. The incident took place near Vishunpurwa on the Lauria-Bagaha main road. According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and crashed directly into the wedding crowd standing by the roadside. The impact was so powerful that panic spread instantly and the scene turned chaotic with cries for help filling the air, they added.

Casualties and treatment of injured people

The injured were rushed to the Lauria Community Health Centre where the situation became highly tense as many victims were difficult to identify, as per reports. One young man died during treatment while three others died on the spot.

Reports say the wedding procession had arrived from Maldahiya Pokharia in Narkatiaganj to Bishunpurwa. After the event ended several guests were standing near the road when the speeding car crashed into them. A total of sixteen people are reported to be critically injured. All of them were referred to Bettiah GMCH after receiving first aid. Notably, police reached the site soon after receiving information, seized the car and began an investigation.

