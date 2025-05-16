Bihar trade bodies call for boycott of Turkey, Azerbaijan and China over support to Pakistan Bihar trade bodies have called for a boycott of goods and travel linked to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China, urging economic disengagement with nations seen as supporting Pakistan.

Patna:

Several major trade and business associations in Bihar have jointly called for a boycott of goods and travel related to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China, citing the countries’ continued support to Pakistan’s anti-India stance.

The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) issued a formal advisory to its members and other entrepreneurs across the state, urging them to avoid any commercial or travel ties with the three nations. The BIA said the move is a symbolic yet firm economic response to nations perceived as endorsing or aligning with Pakistan's hostile policies toward India.

Turkish fruits to disappear from Patna markets

In a visible step toward the boycott, fruit traders in Patna have decided to stop the import of fruits from Turkey, including apples, oranges, pears, and babool.

Shashikant Prasad, president of the Patna Fruit and Vegetables Association, said, “What is not ours by origin, will not be ours by choice.” He added that the association has directed market committees to halt all future orders of Turkish produce.

Chemical Products Trade to Slow Down

The impact is expected to extend to chemical imports as well. Pradeep Chaurasia, vice president of the Bihar Chemist and Druggist Association, acknowledged that some chemical items are sourced from Turkey and Azerbaijan. “We are advising traders to reduce or completely halt dealings involving these imports,” he said. Chaurasia also pointed out that business trips to Azerbaijan, once common, are now being discouraged entirely.

Travel boycott backed by Traders' confederation

Prince Kumar Raju, Treasurer of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), backed the BIA’s advisory and advocated for a broader boycott. He called on traders and citizens alike to avoid travel to China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, and to reject products originating from these countries.

Economic nationalism as a response

KPS Kesari, President of the Bihar Industries Association, emphasised the need for a strong economic message. “This is a time for unified action. By rejecting goods and travel associated with these nations, we are making our national priorities clear,” he said.

Advisory on imported goods from targeted nations

Subhash Patwari, president of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, listed several products that commonly enter the Indian market from Turkey and Azerbaijan. These include plastic, decorative items, fibre, lime, and cement from Turkey and perfumes and oils from Azerbaijan. Patwari encouraged consumers to choose domestic alternatives or source from allied countries instead.

A shift toward 'vocal for local'

This boycott aligns with the broader 'vocal for local' movement, encouraging consumers to support Indian-made products and reduce dependence on imports, especially from countries perceived as adversarial. Business leaders in Bihar believe the move will strengthen national unity and send a strong diplomatic signal without government intervention.