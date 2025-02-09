Bihar: This city is set to get a two-storey railway station, Rs 54 cr allotted under Budget 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Image used for representational purposes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bihar Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday said that the Railways has released a separate amount of Rs 54 crore for the Bettiah railway station in the Budget 2025. The current railway station he said will be demolished and a new two-storey railway station will be built in the region which will have the theme of Bettiah city.

Jaiswal said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Bihar for the first time and also lauded him for allotting the amount to the station. He said that his visit would bring happiness to the Champaran district.

"I am very grateful to the Railway Minister that he has released a separate amount of Rs 54 crore for this Bettiah railway station in the budget. The current railway station will be demolished and a new two-storey railway station will be built, which will be basically on the theme of Bettiah. This is the first visit of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to Bihar, I am confident that his visit will bring happiness to Champaran,” the Bihar MP said.

Rs 2.52 lakh crore allotted to Indian Railways under Budget 2025

The government has approved a budget allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh-crore for the Railways for 2025-26 financial year. Speaking on this Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there were substantial increases in budgetary allocations.

Speaking on Bihar, he said that while the annual average budget for Bihar was Rs 1,132 crore between 2009-2014, it has been increased nine times to 10,066 for the coming financial year of 2025-26, the minister said, adding similar significant enhancement for other states.

"Railways has constructed 1,832 km of new tracks in Bihar since 2014 which is almost equal to the entire rail network of Malaysia," Vaishnaw said.

(With inputs from PTI)