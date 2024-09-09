Bihar teen dies after 'fake doctor' performs surgery with help of YouTube videos, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Saran district, a teenage boy died after an unlicensed practitioner, or 'quack,' allegedly performed a gall bladder stone removal surgery using guidance from YouTube videos. The quack, identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, was arrested on Sunday night in Bihar's Gopalganj district, as confirmed by Saran's Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Ashish. The deceased, Golu alias Krishna Kumar (15), was a resident of Bhualpur village in Saran district.

According to his family, Golu had been experiencing stomach pain for some time. On Friday, they took him to a private clinic at Dharmabagi Bazar in Saran, where the unqualified practitioner conducted the risky procedure. Despite seeking medical help, Golu's condition worsened, leading to his tragic death. "After Golu was admitted the quack decided to perform gall bladder surgery after watching videos on YouTube…It was after the surgery, that Golu's condition worsened. When his condition worsened, the staff of the clinic took him to Patna where he died on the way on September 7. The family members alleged that the quack performed surgery after watching videos on YouTube", district police said in a statement.

What did deceased's grandfather say?

Talking to reporters, Prahlad Prasad, grandfather of the deceased said, "Puri sent me to bring some diesel while my wife remained there. When I came back, I saw Puri was operating my grandson by watching a video on YouTube. He had not taken permission from us for conducting the gall bladder-stone removal surgery. They decided to take Golu to Patna and he died on the way to Patna" He alleged that Puri was a quack.

Quack taken into custody

It should be noted here that the family lodged a police complaint on September 7. Commenting on the incident, Saran SP said Puri has been arrested and the district police are in the process of initiating action against his clinic also. The district police have also launched a drive to identify such clinics, the SP added.

(With inputs from PTI)

