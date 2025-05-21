Bihar: Six-year-old mauled to death by pet dog in Bhojpur, younger brother injured A six-year-old boy was killed and his younger brother injured after being attacked by a pet dog in Bihar's Bhojpur district. The incident occurred while they were playing at their grandfather’s house. The younger child is undergoing treatment in Patna.

Ara (Bihar) :

A six-year-old boy was mauled to death and his younger brother seriously injured after a pet dog attacked them in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place in Adiya Nagar under Nawada police station limits, where the two siblings were playing on the portico of their grandfather’s house when the dog suddenly turned aggressive and attacked them.

The deceased has been identified as Ayyansh, while his two-year-old brother, Riyyansh, was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment. “His condition is reported to be stable,” said Bhojpur Chief Medical Officer Shivendra Kumar. “Family members told us that the dog, without provocation, pounced on the children. They were rushed to a nearby government hospital, where Ayyansh was declared dead,” Kumar added.

The case has once again highlighted the growing concern over dog attacks in Bihar. According to the Economic Survey Report tabled earlier this year, dog bites were the leading cause of hospital admissions in the state in 2023–24, accounting for 68.3 per cent of total cases, higher than acute diarrhoeal disease and gastroenteritis. Over 2.44 lakh people were bitten by dogs in that period, the report noted.

(With inputs from PTI)