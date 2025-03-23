Bihar: Four dead, five injured as car hits divider after tyre burst in Begusarai | Video Bihar road accident: At around 4:00 am, the vehicle's tyre burst near Khatopur, causing the Scorpio to become uncontrollable. It collided with the divider and overturned on NH 31.

Bihar road accident: A tragic accident occurred in Bihar's Begusarai when an SUV car returning from a wedding procession crashed into a divider on National Highway 31 and overturned. Four people onboard the vehicle died on the spot, while five others were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place near Khatopur Chowk in the Nagar police station area on NH 31.

It is reported that a wedding procession from Paharpur village in Begusarai had gone to Sahebpur Kamal for the marriage of Abhishek Kumar, and was returning early this morning. The vehicle was moving at high speed, and the impact was so strong that it broke the divider before the vehicle overturned, causing extensive damage.

The injured were immediately helped by locals and taken to the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for treatment. Sadar DSP Subodh Kumar confirmed that the crash occurred due to the tyre burst, leading to the vehicle overturning on the highway. The deceased include 19-year-old Ankit Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar Sinha, his brother Abhishek Kumar, 19-year-old Saurabh Kumar, son of Rudal Paswan, and 18-year-old Krishna Kumar, son of Jagdish Pandit.

The wedding procession had gone to New Jafar Nagar in the Sahebpur Kamal area for the wedding of Chandan Mahato's son Abhishek Kumar from the Mufassil police station area, and the incident occurred on the return journey.

(With inputs from Santosh Shrivastava)