Bihar: RJD's Bharat Bind, MLA from Bhabua, joins NDA in another big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc

In another big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bharat Bind on Thursday joined National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bharat Bind quit had joined RJD in 2020. Prior to that he was the Bihar chief for Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP)

Earlier, RJD's Prahlad Yadav, Chetan Anand, Veena Devi, Sangeeta Devi and Bharat Bind have joined NDA. Earlier on February 27, two Congress MLAs Murari Gautam and Siddharth Saurav had joined NDA. Bharat Bind said that he has joined NDA of his own free will. He liked the policies of NDA and has faith in them, hence took this decision.

Barat Bind said, "I wanted to join so I did. Everyone is running their party properly. I have faith in the policies, so I came."

Bharat Bind met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after expressing his intention to sit in the ruling party in the Assembly. Bharat Bind wished Nitish Kumar on his birthday by giving him a bouquet. After presenting the bouquet, he touched the feet of the Chief Minister and took his blessings.