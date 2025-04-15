Bihar: RJD leader Mohammad Shoaib allegedly 'digitally arrested' by cybercriminals in Patna RJD MLC Mohammad Shoaib was allegedly "digitally arrested" by cybercriminals who extorted personal details by posing as police officials.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Mohammad Shoaib has claimed he was "digitally arrested" by cybercriminals who held him virtually hostage at his Patna residence for several hours on April 8. According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the leader, the scammers extracted personal and financial details under threats of legal consequences and even death.

The MLC stated in his complaint that he received two phone calls around 10:30 a.m. from individuals claiming to be officers from the Cyber Crime Unit of Mumbai Police. The callers accused him of involvement in a money laundering case and alleged that fraudulent transactions worth crores had been carried out through a Canara Bank account linked to him in Mumbai.

“They provided a fake case number and a phone number that showed my name to make it appear genuine,” Shoaib said in his FIR. He further claimed that the fraudsters threatened him with arrest and even physical harm if he tried to leave his home or inform anyone.

The cybercriminals allegedly coerced Shoaib into sharing sensitive information including his Aadhaar number, bank account details, assets such as gold and cash, and even obtained his signature on blank papers. The ordeal continued until midnight.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Shoaib reported the incident to local authorities, and an official case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The case comes amid increasing concerns over rising incidents of ‘digital arrest’ fraud across India. In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a nationwide crackdown—codenamed Operation Chakra-V—targeting similar cybercrime syndicates. Four people have been arrested during searches at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to officials, in one such case, a victim was virtually confined by fraudsters for over three months and extorted of ₹7.67 crore in 42 separate transactions. The accused had posed as officers from various law enforcement agencies to legitimize their threats.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls to local police or cybercrime helplines immediately.