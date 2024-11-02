Man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested in Delhi over threat call to Pappu Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @PURNEASP Purnea police arrested the accused in connection to threatening call made to Independent MP Pappu Yadav

Days after Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding enhanced security in the aftermath of the 'death threats' he received allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bihar Police on Saturday (November 2) said they had arrested a person in connection to the threatening call made to the Parliament MP from Bihar's Purnea earlier last month.

According to the information received, the accused, identified as Mahesh Pandey, was arrested from New Delhi and is presently being interrogated. The police said while the accused confessed to his crime of contacting the MP through WhatsApp, using a SIM card he had borrowed from his wife's sister, who lives in the UAE; however, no connection was found between him (the accused) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The accused (Pandey) played the prank on Yadav, whose number he found out from Google, upon coming across reports of the MP's outbursts against Bishnoi soon after the assassination of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai," the police official stated.

Significantly, now, while the police cleared the air over the details regarding the threatening call made to the gangster turned politician Pappu Yadav, the latter, in the aftermath of the incident, however, had shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding increased security for him given a "threatening call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.".

Sharing his letter mentioned to Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the officials from the Bihar Government, the Independent MP sought an upgrade of his ‘Y’ security cover to ‘Z’. Yadav also demanded "police escort" be provided to him at all functions he attends across the state, warning that "if he gets murdered, the blame shall fall upon the Centre as well as the state government."

(With inputs from PTI)