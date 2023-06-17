Bihar: Patna DM suspends all academic activities up to class 12 due to heat wave | CHECK DATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Heat Wave

Bihar: In view of prevailing heat wave conditions in the state, the Patna DM Chandra Shekhar Singh has ordered to suspend all academic activities up to class 12. According to the official statement, the order will remain effective till June 24. Patna DM has directed all the private, and government schools (including the pre-school and Anganwari centre) of Patna district to prohibit any academic activities.

Citing, possible risk to children's health and life, Patna DM had ordered to shut both private and government schools in the district. "I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 24.06.2023, the official statement read.

"The order as mentioned above will come into force w.c.f. 19.06.2023 and will remain effective till 24.06.2023," it added.

Earlier, the academic activities up to class 12 were restricted till June 18. The order of the Patna DM was taken into effect from June 12 (Monday).