Bihar: Nitish cabinet approves policy for 85% reservation to locals in recruitment of teachers As the assembly elections approach, the issue of domicile has sparked a massive debate in public. Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has pledged to ensure 100 per cent domicile in government jobs if the RJD comes to power.

The Bihar government on Tuesday gave a nod to the domicile policy in the recruitment of teachers to reserve 85 per cent posts for "native residents" of the state. The key decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The proposal for giving preference to native residents of the state in teachers' recruitment exams was cleared. Already more than 50 per cent of seats are reserved for the state's residents. This is because quotas for SCs, STs, OBCs and Extremely Backwards Classes account for nearly 50 per cent, while another 10 per cent is reserved for the economically weaker sections,” PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth as saying.

35% reservation for women in government jobs

Siddharth stated that an additional 35 per cent has been reserved for women, and the government has already decided that only state residents will be eligible under this quota.

"Of the remaining seats, 40 per cent shall now be reserved for native residents of Bihar, who completed their class 10 and class 12 in the state. So the quota for native residents effectively will be more than 85 per cent," he added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Kumar announced he had instructed the education department to facilitate the amendments to ensure preference to the locals.

“I have given instructions to the education department for necessary amendments in the rules to give preference to residents of Bihar (domicile). This will be implemented from the Teachers’ Recruitment Exam (TRE) - 4,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

In 2016, the state government announced a 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs across all levels.

Tejashwi Yadav announces 100% domicile if RJD elected to power

As the assembly elections approach, the issue of domicile has sparked a massive debate in public. Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has pledged to ensure 100 per cent domicile in government jobs if the RJD comes to power.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also backed the demand for a domicile policy but questioned the RJD’s sincerity on the matter.

On August 1, a large group of job seekers protested in Patna, demanding the implementation of a domicile-based recruitment policy. The demonstration led to traffic disruptions in the city.