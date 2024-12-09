Bihar: RJD MLA in tears after Tej Pratap Yadav announces to contest assembly polls from his seat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: As Bihar gears up for next year’s assembly elections, the political dynamics in the state are intensifying. Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced his intention to contest from the Mahua assembly seat, instead of his current Hasanpur constituency. This announcement has sparked a stir within the RJD.

The decision has left the sitting RJD MLA from Mahua, Mukesh Roshan, visibly distressed. A widely circulated video on social media shows Roshan breaking down in tears, reportedly out of fear of losing the seat. The fear was such that he started crying openly on the road.

Tej Pratap Yadav on contesting from Mahua seat

Yadav, who was on a visit to Mahua on Sunday, announced his intentions to contest the election from the Mahua assembly seat. During his visit, a journalist asked him the question of whether you would contest elections from Mahua again, Yadav said, "When I was MLA earlier in Mahua, I had worked. If the people here want, I will definitely contest the elections. Will work in Mahua again."

"I have built roads and hospitals in Mahua and have worked to develop Mahua. If I do not contest from Mahua, then who else will?" he added.

Notably, in 2015, Tej Pratap Yadav contested the Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua constituency and emerged victorious. He secured 66,927 votes, significantly outpacing his nearest competitor, Ravindra Rai of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), who received 38,772 votes.

What did Mukesh Roshan say?

After this announcement of Tej Pratap, RJD MLA from Mahua seat Mukesh Roshan is afraid of losing his seat.

On losing his ticket, RJD MLA with a heavy heart said, "Whatever decision the party takes will be acceptable to me. Tej Pratap Yadav is Lalu Prasad's son; how can I compare myself to him? I am just a small worker." Acknowledging Tej Pratap's stature as the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Roshan further said, "If he wishes, he can contest elections from any seat in Bihar. If needed, I am ready to step away from politics and resume my medical practice."

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Mukesh Kumar Roshan of the RJD won the Mahua constituency seat. He garnered 62,747 votes, defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate Ashma Parveen, who secured 48,977 votes.

