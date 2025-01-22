Bihar: Man shot dead in moving train over property dispute in Lakhisarai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

A 49-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants onboard the Howrah-Gaya Express as the train approached a station in Lakhisarai district in Bihar, officials said on Tuesday. Dharmendra Kumar (49), the deceased person, was a resident of Mahsona village in Lakhisarai district. This incident in the train has shocked everyone.

How did the incident happen?

Superintendent of Railway Police (Jamalpur) Raman Chaudhary has issued a statement regarding this incident. He said that on Tuesday, when Howrah-Gaya Express was about to stop at Kiul Junction some miscreants shot and killed a passenger. According to eyewitnesses sitting inside the train, after committing the murder, the miscreants jumped off the train and ran away.

Chaudhary said, "Some miscreants shot dead the passenger when the train was about to stop at Kiul junction in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, they jumped off the train after committing the crime."

Why was he murdered?

Railway Superintendent said that prima facie it appears that property related dispute may be behind the incident, however, the case is being investigated. "Property-related documents were recovered from the bag of the passenger. It appears a dispute concerning property might be the reason behind the crime. However, the case is being investigated from all angles," he added.

He further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway.

