Jitan Ram Manjhi threatens to quit Modi Cabinet: 'Why did we not get any seat in Jharkhand?'

Jitan Ram Manjhi who is the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi Cabinet also said that if people want to see his popularity, they should come and see his public gatherings.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Patna
Published : Jan 21, 2025 20:33 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 20:37 IST
HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi
Image Source : X HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Tuesday, threatened to leave Narendra Modi Cabinet alleging step-motherly treatment in the NDA fold. While addressing the Bhuiyan-Musahar conference in Munger today, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that his party is being neglected in the NDA.

Manjhi who is the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi Cabinet said, "When crowds are coming to our programs, the public is ours, the voters are ready to vote for us, then why did we not get the seat? I have only one question. We do not want to plead that you give us so many seats, but they say give us seats on the basis of your existence. There is no benefit to us. They are saying this for your (people's) benefit. It seems I will have to leave the cabinet." Is this justice? Do we not exist? They think that we do not exist, and that is why we were not given a seat. Those who want to see our support base should see my public meetings."

Manjhi also said in an open forum that as my talk progresses, it seems that I will have to leave the Modi cabinet. "People are with us, I have voted so why did we not get a seat. I have to ask this question. Jitan Ram Manjhi said that give us seats according to our existence. We are asking for seats not for our benefit but for the benefit of Dalits."

Jitan Ram Manjh said that all the landless Dalits of Bihar should get five decimals of land each. Manjhi said, "When I was the Chief Minister of Bihar, I had implemented the decision to give five decimals of land to landless families instead of three decimals. Now they should be given five decimals of land."

