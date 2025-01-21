Bihar man moves court against Rahul Gandhi over Rs 250 milk loss | Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FREEPIK.COM Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

A bizarre incident has emerged from the Samastipur district of Bihar, where a person has lodged a case against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The complainant alleges that a milk bucket fell and caused him financial loss due to Rahul Gandhi's statement about a 'fight against the Indian State.' Let's find out what happened.

What is the whole matter?

A person named Mukesh Chaudhary of Samastipur district has lodged a case against Rahul Gandhi in a local court, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused him to drop a pail of milk resulting in a loss of Rs 250. He has demanded a case against Rahul Gandhi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

'Milk fell due to Rahul's statement'

The petitioner said that he was shocked to hear Rahul Gandhi's statement about the 'fight against the Indian State' last week. "I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at Rs 50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," alleged Chaudhary.

A resident of Sonupur village has presented a copy of his petition to the media, which was filed in the civil court of Rosera sub-division. The petition seeks a trial of Rahul Gandhi under various sections of the BNS, including Section 152, which pertains to sedition. However, it is not yet known whether the court has accepted the man's petition or not.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Addressing party leaders after the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself"

(With PTI inputs)

