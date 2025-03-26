Bihar crime: Man kills minor girl, her father and shoots himself dead at Ara Junction railway station Bihar crime: The SP said an investigation has been started, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot. It was learnt that the girl had come to the station to board a train to Delhi.

Bihar crime: In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed a 16-year-old girl and her father before shooting himself dead at the Ara Junction railway station in Bihar on Tuesday (March 25), police said. The incident occurred on the Railway overbridge connecting platforms 2 and 3, cops added. The gunman was identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Udwant Nagar village in Bhojpur district, said Bhojpur district's Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj.

"He first shot the girl and then her father before shooting himself dead. All three died on the spot," he said. "The motive is yet to be known. However, the love angle can not be ruled out," he added.

According to reports, when the minor girl's father tried to save her, he also shot him and committed suicide by shooting himself. All three lost their lives at the crime scene.

Bhojpur ASP Parichay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said, "A young man came and first shot the girl and her father, then shot himself. All three died on the spot. Looking at the sequence of events, it appears to be a case of a love affair."

The girl resides near Godhna Road in Ara City and came to Ara railway station to catch the train to go to Delhi when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, officials from RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) arrived at the scene.

“The case is under investigation. Two people, including the girl, have been killed. The accused also committed suicide by shooting himself. The victims' relatives have arrived, and inquiries are ongoing," said ASP Parichay Kumar.

Probe on to find out motive of murder

The authorities are gathering evidence and statements to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack.

“We have called the Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect the evidence from the crime scene. We have also asked the accused family members to join the probe. Their statements may shed some more light on the reasons for the incident,” the ASP said.

The dead bodies have been recovered and sent for the post-mortem.