Bihar Legislative Council bypolls: Voter list discrepancies sparks chaos as 138 electors find same father name

Ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council bypolls, a huge discrepancy in the voter list of Tirhut Graduate constituency has been found in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. According to the information available, out of 724 voters, 138 people have the same name Munna Kumar as their father.

The matter is related to booth number 54 of Aurai block and the list was released by Aurai Block Office and since the final publication of the voter list has been done, it is difficult to correct it.

Muslim voters' father name registered as Munna Kumar

The fiasco has not only created confusion among the voters, but also disappointing them. To even more suprise, the voters Munna Kumar is not only mentioned as the father names of Hindus but also of Muslims. These colleges are in fear that their voting right would be gone for always. It has been reported that the school whose father's name has the first letter M as its name is known as Unicode. It is said that this is a computer error.

What did official say?

Reacting to the goof up, Tirhut Division Commissioner Sarvanan said that this was a technical error, which will be corrected after the election. He assured that no voter will be deprived of their voting rights due to the mistake.

Bihar Legislative Council elections

It must be noted that the voting for Tirhut Graduate Election of Bihar Legislative Council is to be held on December 5 and counting of votes is to be held on December 9.

