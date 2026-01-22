Bihar: Lalan Singh, Sanjay Saraogi granted Z-Category cover; Tejashwi Yadav’s security reduced to Y+

Advertisement
Centre has revamped security cover of several Bihar leaders.
Centre has revamped security cover of several Bihar leaders.
Patna:

The security cover of several leaders in Bihar has been revised, with some receiving enhanced protection while others have seen a reduction. The security of BJP president Nitin Nabin, party’s Bihar unit chief Sanjay Saraogi and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been upgraded to Z-category security.  

Union Minister and senior JDU leader Lalan Singh will also be under Z-category security cover.

Besides, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who previously had Z-category protection, has had his security downgraded to Y+ category. 

Security has been withdrawn for Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader and former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and Congress state president Rajesh Ram.

