Bihar: Lalan Singh, Sanjay Saraogi granted Z-Category cover; Tejashwi Yadav’s security reduced to Y+ Security has been withdrawn for Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader and former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and Congress state president Rajesh Ram.

Patna:

The security cover of several leaders in Bihar has been revised, with some receiving enhanced protection while others have seen a reduction. The security of BJP president Nitin Nabin, party’s Bihar unit chief Sanjay Saraogi and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been upgraded to Z-category security.

Union Minister and senior JDU leader Lalan Singh will also be under Z-category security cover.

Besides, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who previously had Z-category protection, has had his security downgraded to Y+ category.

Security has been withdrawn for Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader and former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and Congress state president Rajesh Ram.