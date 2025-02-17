Bihar: Internet services suspended in Jamui after clash breaks out over religious procession

Follow us on Image Source : X Internet services suspended in Jamui

Following a major communal clash reported from Bihar's Jamui, government has suspended the internet services in the area. The clash broke out between members of two communities during a religious procession in Jhajha. Police have registered a case against 50-60 unidentified individuals and at least nine are arrested. As per the official notice issued by the Jamui police, the internet services are suspended with immediate effect.

Jamui District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma said at least three persons were injured in the clash. A police official has also been suspended for dereliction of duty, she added.

Internet services suspended in Jamui

As per the Jamui police, the internet services are suspended to avoid posting of triggering posts on social media. Authorities took to X and shared a notice announcing internet suspension. The district police on Monday conducted a flag march in Jhajha to ensure that the situation does not escalate further.

Senior police officials and administration are camping at the incident site and police forces have been deputed at sensitive places and an appeal has been made to the common people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.

A policeman suspended

As per the officials, a policeman has also been suspended for not providing apt details related to the situation. Police have said that strict vigil is being kept on anti-social elements and people spreading rumors and strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements.

'Situation under control', says DM

Jamui DM Abhilasha Sharma said that the situation is 'fully' under control now. "The incident took place yesterday when a clash broke out between members of two communities during a religious procession in Jhajha. Members of both sides resorted to stone-throwing, which caused injuries to three persons. The situation was immediately brought under control by the police. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger," the district magistrate said.