Bihar: Scrap dealer shot dead over land dispute in Muzaffarpur, family sets vehicles on fire in protest

Muzaffarpur:

In a shocking incident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a scrap dealer was shot dead allegedly over a long-standing land dispute. The incident occurred near Majhaulia, within the limits of the Sadar police station. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Gulab, a local scrap businessman.

Shot in the head outside his shop

According to eyewitnesses, Gulab had just closed his shop and was sitting outside when unknown assailants approached and shot him in the head at point-blank range. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police reports confirm he sustained three bullet wounds.

Tensions escalate: Vehicles torched

News of Gulab's death sparked outrage in the local community. A large crowd gathered at the crime scene, and tensions quickly escalated. Enraged relatives and locals blocked the NH-28 highway by placing the body on the road and staging a protest. In a dramatic act of retaliation, the victim’s family set fire to two vehicles parked outside the house of the accused. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the blaze.

Heavy police deployment and crowd dispersal

As the situation turned volatile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinita Sinha reached the spot with a heavy police contingent. Despite her attempts to pacify the protesters, the crowd remained unruly. The police were eventually forced to use mild force to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

Investigation underway

Police have taken custody of Gulab’s body and sent it for postmortem. A used bullet cartridge was recovered from the crime scene. DSP Vinita Sinha stated that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Family alleges pre-planned murder

The victim’s brother, Raj, alleged that the murder was orchestrated by Mohammad Tufail, Mohammad Badal, Mohammad Akil, and Mohammad Chhotu, all of whom had an ongoing land dispute with the family. He claimed that threats had been made just two days before the incident. However, no eyewitnesses have confirmed seeing the attackers.

Official statement

DSP Vinita Sinha confirmed, “Unidentified assailants shot the scrap dealer. The family has mentioned prior threats from a few individuals. We are examining CCTV footage and have recovered a bullet casing from the scene. The body has been sent for autopsy, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects.”

This incident highlights the growing concern over law and order in the region, particularly regarding disputes that turn deadly. As police continue their investigation, the community awaits justice for Mohammad Gulab.

(With inputs from Sanjiv Kumar)