  Bihar govt formation: Amit Shah holds key meeting with JDU leaders ahead of oath-taking ceremony

  Live Bihar govt formation: Amit Shah holds key meeting with JDU leaders ahead of oath-taking ceremony

Bihar is set for a new government as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign on November 18 and take oath for the 10th time on November 20, following the NDA’s landslide win of 202 out of 243 seats, with BJP winning 89 and JDU 85 seats.

Preparation underway for the formation of new government
Preparation underway for the formation of new government
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The process for forming a new government in Bihar has accelerated, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to submit his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday, November 18. Following this, he is likely to take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the 10th time on November 20, with preparations underway at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the ceremony. Meanwhile, political transitions are progressing as Nitish Kumar met the Governor to formalise the dissolution of the Assembly after the NDA’s landslide victory in the state elections. The NDA secured 202 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 89 seats and the JDU winning 85 seats.

 

 

Live updates :Bihar govt formation

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Prem Kumar meets Deputy CM Vijay Sinha

    Senior BJP leader and nine-time MLA Prem Kumar met Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Tuesday. According to sources, if the BJP retains the Speaker’s post, Prem Kumar—who belongs to the Extremely Backward Class community and hails from the Magadh region (Gaya)—is a strong contender for the position.

     
     
  • 2:20 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Amit Shah's meeting with JDU leaders concludes

    A nearly three-hour-long meeting at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence has concluded. JDU Executive President Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Lallan Singh departed from the venue after the discussions.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    JDU MP RP Mandal praises Nitish Kumar's 10th oath ceremony

    JDU MP R P Mandal said that the arrival of Chief Ministers from all states is a moment of joy for Bihar, and highlighted the significance of Nitish Kumar taking oath for the 10th time, emphasizing that he will continue the development work left unfinished over the past five years, bringing pride and progress to the state and the country.

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Imran Masood responds to SP on Akhilesh leadership

    Congress MP Imran Masood responded to the Samajwadi Party leader's suggestion that Akhilesh Yadav should lead the INDIA alliance, stating that Akhilesh should first focus on Uttar Pradesh, with the 2027 elections approaching, and praised Rahul Gandhi’s campaign style, saying there is no competition to it.

  • 1:56 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ram Kripal Yadav rejects Tejashwi Yadav

    BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying the public has rejected him. He questioned how Tejashwi, who cannot manage his own family or ensure justice for his sister, could be expected to govern Bihar effectively, adding that his votes only made him the opposition leader.

     
  • 1:55 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Jitan Ram Manjhi affirms Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

    Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that Nitish Kumar will continue as Bihar’s Chief Minister and urged the opposition to accept the public mandate. He criticized opposition leaders for blaming EVMs and other issues instead of acknowledging their mistakes, emphasizing that NDA secured 202 seats and the excuses hold no meaning.

  • 1:54 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Kiren Rijiju on SIR controversy and Congress loss

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that there is no major issue with SIR and claimed that most Congress leaders feel Rahul Gandhi’s focus on SIR contributed to the party’s defeat in Bihar. Regarding Robert Vadra’s comments on Congress’s poor performance, he said they should accept the loss gracefully and show humility.

  • 1:54 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Prashant Kishor on JDU victory and NDA mandate

    Prashant Kishor claimed in Patna that JDU would not have won more than 25 seats if the Nitish government had not given Rs 10,000 each to women. He added that the people have given a mandate to the NDA, and it is the responsibility of Modi and Nitish to fulfill the promises made during the elections.

  • 1:53 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Prashant Kishor vows to nounce back

    Prashant Kishor said in Patna, “It was a major setback, but we will correct our mistakes and return stronger. There is no question of stepping back.”

     
     
  • 1:52 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Prashant Kishor takes responsibility

    Reacting to the poor performance of the Jan Suraj Party in the Bihar Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor said, “We made an honest effort, but the results did not meet expectations. I take 100% responsibility for this.”

  • 1:52 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Prashant Kishor's bold claim

    Prashant Kishor stated that he will definitely quit politics if the Nitish Kumar government fulfills its pre-election promise of giving Rs 2 lakh each to all 1.5 crore eligible people.

     
     
  • 1:51 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    2-3 lakh expected at Bihar swearing-in

    Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal stated that 2-3 lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan on November 20. Leaders will take the oath to fulfill the vision of a developed Bihar.

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bihar swearing-in on Nov 20: Dilip Jaiswal

    Bihar BJP President Dilip Gajswal stated that the BJP legislative party meeting will be held tomorrow, followed by the NDA legislative party meeting. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for November 20 at Gandhi Maidan, with Prime Minister Modi, other BJP leaders from various states, and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers attending. He added that the new government will take an oath to fulfill the vision of a developed Bihar.

  • 1:50 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tej Pratap Yadav warns of consequences for 'traitors'

    Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, openly supported his sister Rohini Acharya and stated that those he termed as “traitors” will have to pay the price and face the consequences.

  • 1:49 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Congress leader calls Bihar verdict a 'knowledge mandate'

    Congress leader Surendra Rajput congratulated Tejashwi Yadav on being chosen as the Leader of the Opposition, stating that the Bihar election outcome is not a people’s mandate but a “knowledge mandate.” He added that if it were a true mandate, Tejashwi Yadav would have been leading the ruling side rather than the opposition.

  • 1:48 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    PM Modi likely to attend oath ceremony

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders from the ruling alliance are also likely to be present.

  • 1:47 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Gandhi Maidan closed for public ahead of oath ceremony

    The historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna has been closed to the general public until November 20 for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. According to the Patna district administration, public entry has been restricted, and extensive security arrangements have been put in place.

     
     
  • 1:46 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Upendra Kushwaha backs Nitish Kumar

    Upendra Kushwaha, head of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, stated, "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and will continue to be so." Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on alleged vote theft, he added that the issue is baseless and pursuing it would only lead to problems, noting that people would have spoken up if any wrongdoing had occurred.

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ministerial berths allocation in Bihar

     According to sources, the Ram Vilas faction of LJP is likely to get three ministerial posts, while HAM(S) and RLM may get one each. The BJP could have up to 16 ministers and the JDU 14, who are expected to take oath along with the Chief Minister on November 20.

     
     
  • 1:45 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Most ministers re-elected in Bihar

     Sources reveal that the JDU is likely to retain most of its ministers, while the BJP may bring in a few new faces. Out of the previous cabinet of 25 ministers, 24 were re-elected in the recent polls.

     
     
  • 1:44 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    5-6 new faces likely in Bihar cabinet

    Sources indicate that five to six new leaders from the BJP and JDU are expected to be inducted into the Bihar cabinet. Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JDU state president elected from the Mahnar seat, is also likely to be included in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s new team.

     
     
  • 1:43 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Jitan Ram Manjhi condemns Rohini Acharya's statements

    Reacting to RJD leader Rohini Acharya’s remarks, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that it is an internal matter of the party. He acknowledged that Lalu Prasad Yadav is supporting Tejashwi Yadav as the legislative leader but called Acharya’s revelations a “heinous act” and criticized the party’s approach. He also emphasized that the public should recognize the efforts of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar’s development.

  • 1:41 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tejashwi Yadav elected RJD legislative leader

     Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been elected as the leader of the RJD legislative party. In a review meeting, the RJD leadership attributed their electoral defeat to issues with EVMs and the Election Commission.

  • 1:40 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bihar leaders hold key meetings in Delhi

    A series of meetings are underway from Patna to Delhi as political discussions intensify. JDU leaders Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha have already reached Delhi, while LJP (R) leader Chirag Paswan met BJP’s Bihar in-charge leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde on Monday to discuss government formation.

  • 1:40 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Nitish Kumar to be NDA legislative leader

    Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as the leader of the NDA legislative party. Following this, he will stake claim to form the government, with his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 20.

  • 1:39 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    CM Nitish Kumar meets governor to propose assembly dissolution

     On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and submitted a proposal for the dissolution of the current Bihar Assembly, initiating the process for the formation of the new government.

  • 1:38 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bihar may have two Deputy CMs

     Nitish Kumar is set to become the Chief Minister of Bihar, with Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha likely to be appointed as the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers.

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Nov 18, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Oath ceremony scheduled for November 20

     The formula for forming Bihar’s new government has been finalized. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath for the 10th time on November 20. Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have already begun at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Bihar Nitish Kumar Government Formation
Top News

