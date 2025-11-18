Live Bihar govt formation: Amit Shah holds key meeting with JDU leaders ahead of oath-taking ceremony Bihar is set for a new government as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign on November 18 and take oath for the 10th time on November 20, following the NDA’s landslide win of 202 out of 243 seats, with BJP winning 89 and JDU 85 seats.

Patna:

The process for forming a new government in Bihar has accelerated, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to submit his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday, November 18. Following this, he is likely to take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the 10th time on November 20, with preparations underway at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the ceremony. Meanwhile, political transitions are progressing as Nitish Kumar met the Governor to formalise the dissolution of the Assembly after the NDA’s landslide victory in the state elections. The NDA secured 202 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 89 seats and the JDU winning 85 seats.