Bihar government transfers 11 IAS, 6 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred 11 IAS officers, 6 IPS officers, and 36 BAS officers in a major reshuffle ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The changes are seen as part of administrative preparations in the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls.

Patna:

The Bihar government on Tuesday carried out a significant reshuffle in its administrative and police machinery, transferring 11 IAS officers, six IPS officers, and 36 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers, according to official notifications issued by the General Administration and Home Departments.

Key IAS appointments

Among the IAS officers, Anupama Singh has been appointed joint secretary in the Health Department. Gunjan Singh will now serve as the deputy development commissioner (DDC) of Bhojpur. Shubham Kumar has been made the municipal commissioner of Bhagalpur. Shaileja Pande has been posted as the new DDC of Samastipur. Shiwakshi Dikshit has been appointed the municipal commissioner of Munger.

Major IPS postings

In the police reshuffle, Rajeev Ranjan has been named the superintendent of police (SP) of the State Crime Records Bureau. Rakesh Kumar Sinha will now serve as the SP of the Vigilance Bureau. Pankaj Kumar has been posted as SP of the Economic Offences Unit, while Manish Kumar Sinha has been made SP (Security) in the Special Branch.

The large-scale reshuffle comes months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. The reassignments are seen as part of the state government’s administrative preparedness in the run-up to the polls.

(With inputs from PTI)