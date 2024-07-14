Bihar flood: Houses inundated in Muzaffarpur as Bagmati river swells

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Flood water tenters school in Muzaffarpur

Hundreds of houses in Barri and Basghatta Panchayat of Muzaffarpur flooded due to a rapid rise in the water level of the Bagmati River. The visuals from Muzaffarpur showed people were bound to live in misery as water entered their houses. Children were going to school wading through knee-deep waterlogged streets, the visuals showed.

Water levels of Bihar rivers rise

The Bihar government asked district administrations to remain alert as water levels of several rivers were rising, following continuous rainfall in the last few days.

Recently, Disaster Management Department (DMD) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Pratyaya Amrit held a virtual review meeting with the officials concerned of almost all districts and enquired about the situation at various places in the state.

According to a statement issued by DMD, he instructed the officials to "remain alert and fully prepared to tackle the situation if the water level increases further".

Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend throughout their courses, inundating low-lying localities.

Officials in the state Water Resources Department (WRD), however, said there is "no alarming situation in the state so far".

The situation was critical in East Champaran, Gopalganj and West Champaran districts as several rivers, including Gandak and Burhi Gandak, were either flowing above their danger levels or nearing the danger mark in certain places, officials said.

"No causality has been reported yet and in certain areas in East and West Champaran districts, villagers of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places by the local administration," one of the officials said.

Rain in the past few days raised the water level of the Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state.

"Keeping the gravity of the situation in mind, the authorities in Bihar lifted some gates at Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak river. This caused the rapid discharge of water, which reached a peak of 2.33 lakh cusec during the day. Similarly, from Kosi Birpur barrage, 1.73 lakh cusec of water was discharged till 2 pm," another official said.

