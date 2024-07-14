Donald Trump attacked: Everybody must condemn, says Joe Biden | Check other reactions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bodyguards of Trump rescue him after an assassination attempt. President Joe Bident condemns the attack

In a shocking turn of events, an assassination attempt was made to kill former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (local time). Trump was attacked when he was addressing an election rally in Butler, which is about 56 km north of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

After the life-threatening attack on Trump, cutting across party lines, leaders strongly condemned the development.

Everybody must condemn: Biden

President Joe Biden said that “everybody must condemn” the assassination attempt on his predecessor, adding that he hoped to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks and pledged to update the public later Saturday on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, while the Secret Service escorted him to a safe place. He was seen raising his fists to the supporters while being escorted out.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached toward his neck with his right hand. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while the former president was addressing the rally.

Violence such as this has no place in our nation: Kamala Harris

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," US Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X.

No place for political violence in our democracy: Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama said, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former president Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.

Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Unite in prayer for Trump: George W Bush

“Laura and I are grateful that Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” former President George W Bush said as Americans prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for former President Trump and his family,” said former United States Attorney General Robert F Kennedy on X.

“I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“God protect President Trump,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

“He will never stop fighting for Trump,” said his son Donald J Trump Jr.

“I’m praying for President Trump, his safety, and for our country,” said former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavn Newsom said, “Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump.”

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

