Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav says Mahagathbandhan will scrap Waqf Bill if they win in Katihar rally He also criticised the BJP and NDA for promoting a communal agenda, accused the current government of corruption and neglecting development in Seemanchal

Patna:

Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a sharp statement on Sunday regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaking at a public rally in the Muslim-majority district of Katihar, Yadav said that if the ‘India’ alliance comes to power in Bihar, the act would be “thrown into the dustbin.” The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April this year. While the ruling side claimed it promotes transparency and empowerment for backward Muslims and women, the opposition argues that it affects the rights of the Muslim community.

Criticism of Nitish Kumar and BJP

Yadav alleged that his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav never compromised with communal forces, unlike Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who he claimed has always supported such forces. He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates of spreading hatred in the state and the country. Labelling the BJP as the “Bharat Jalao Party,” he claimed that communal agendas would intensify if the party came to power.

Allegations of corruption and neglect

Highlighting public dissatisfaction with the 20-year rule of the current government, Yadav accused the state administration of rampant corruption and law-and-order failures. He specifically criticised the NDA government for neglecting the Seemanchal region, promising that a Seemanchal Development Authority would be formed if the Mahagathbandhan wins. He also claimed that the NDA government was copying his alliance’s election promises.

Promises on social welfare

On social welfare, Yadav pledged to increase the old-age pension to Rs 2,000 per month if his government comes to power. This comes amid recent controversy when RJD MLC Mohammad Kari Sohaib had claimed that all bills, including the Waqf Bill, would be torn up once Yadav becomes CM—a statement questioned by the BJP regarding the legal authority of a state government over central laws.

Election stakes in Bihar

Yadav's statements underscore the high-stakes political battle in Bihar, with the Mahagathbandhan aiming to consolidate minority votes and challenge the ruling NDA’s claims of development and governance ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.