Bihar elections: Voting conducted for first time after 20 years in Naxal-affected area of Bhimband

The local residents of the Naxal-affected Bhimbandh region in Munger district of Bihar voted for the first time in 20 years during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections on Thursday. Notably, polling was not being conducted in the area for two decades for security reasons. The peaceful conduct of the Assembly election after such a long time was seen as a major step in eliminating Naxal influence and a victory for democracy.

Government officials and locals expressed excitement and hope that the re-establishment of the polling station in the area would bring long-awaited development to the region. This election is also seen as a step towards restoring democratic processes in the area.

Voting conducted for first time in Bhimband: Here’s what locals say

A local villager said, "We are feeling very good. I am very happy that all of you came here... I am feeling very good (to have voted here for the first time in 20 years)... Earlier, the situation was not favourable since 2005... Now, there is no fear. We have been living peacefully ever since the camp (security forces) was set up here. The government facilities are very good here. We have also been given free rations for a few years now, and we are grateful for that. We have no problems anymore. We are living peacefully in the jungle. We are happy that a polling booth has been set up here. Young and old, everyone is able to cast their vote..."

Another local villager said, "I am very happy that I have voted here for the first time... I completed 18 years of my age but could not vote because we had to go across the jungle for it. It was risky to cross the jungle. But the government provided the facility here and we got the chance to vote... We hope that the government will bring some change and do something for the youth..."

Why voting stopped in Bhimband?

In this regard, one government official said, "This is booth no. 310. Voting is taking place here after 20 years. An unfavourable incident took place some years back, because of which voting had stopped here. We had visited the place and assured the voters that they could come and vote freely without any fear. We also raised awareness for the people to come out and vote..."

Bihar polls: 27.65% voter turnout was reported till 11 am

As per the updates from the election commission, 27.65% voter turnout was reported till 11 am in the first phase in Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior politicians, including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, and Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' were among those who cast their votes in the first few hours of voting in the phase one of assembly elections in the state on Thursday.

A total of 13.13 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling till 9 am, an official said.

Saharsa records highest polling percentage

Saharsa recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.27, followed by Begusarai (14.6) and Muzaffarpur (14.38).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who left Patna for his hometown Bakhtiarpur to cast his vote, posted on X, "Voting is not only a right but also a duty of citizens in democracy."

Polling for 121 seats in 18 districts of Bihar is underway amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 am for 121 seats amid tight security arrangements, an official said, adding it will continue till 5 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

