'This is India, not Pakistan...': Giriraj Singh on checking burqa-clad voters; Chirag Paswan reacts sharply

As voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday sparked controversy after demanding strict checks on burqa-clad voters to prevent fraudulent voting. The remarks quickly stirred debate after he drew a parallel, asserting that Sharia law would not be implemented in the state, adding, "This is India, not Pakistan or Bangladesh."

He argued that the country is secular and insisted that Election Commission rules requiring identity checks must be followed. Singh said similar verification is already done for Aadhaar enrollment and airport checks.

After casting his vote, the Union minister said, "This is India, the Election Commission's rules apply here, right? When a woman in a burqa goes to get an Aadhaar card made, she doesn't lift it? When she goes to the airport, she doesn't lift it? When she goes to make a reservation, she doesn't lift it? When she goes to receive government benefits, she doesn't lift it? Is this Pakistan or Bangladesh, is this an Islamic country or a secular country? This is a secular country. If anyone has doubts here, we will make them show their face."

Responding to Giriraj Singh's remark, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said, "This is unnecessarily trying to create a Hindu-Muslim issue."

He also urged people to exercise their voting rights and participate in the festival of democracy. "I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote. I would like it if Bihar witnesses record voting in the first phase today."

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft," Paswan suggested that if the Congress truly believes its own claims are solid, it should take the matter to court rather than continuing to protest the ECI's processes. "After you (Congress) raise discrepancies or complaints about voting, the ECI brings in SIR, but you still have a problem even with that. If they have so much trust in the information they have, then they should approach the court," Paswan told reporters.

Voting is underway for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Voting will take place at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

