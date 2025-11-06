Bihar assembly polls: Lalu Yadav along with family casts vote in first phase, says ‘badlaav hoga’ | Watch Bihar Assembly Elections: Voting started for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday exercised his franchise along with his family and said ‘badlaav hoga’ (change will happen). Lalu’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi also exercised her franchise and said, "My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them." She says, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to step out and vote and don't forget your right to vote..."

After casting her vote, RJD leader Misa Bharti said, "Don't think about the numbers, it can cross 150-160 or even 200. I am not concerned about the numbers, but we are going to form the government for sure because the youth want this and they are concerned about their future..."

Here’s what Tejashwi Yadav said after casting vote

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav after casting his vote said "Badlaav kijiye, naya Bihar banaiye, nayi sarkaar banaiye". He said, "14 November ko nayi sarkaar banne wali hai."

Voting started for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

3.75 crore voters to decide fate of 1,314 candidates

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

PM Modi urges electors to cast their votes

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged electors to cast their votes with full enthusiasm. "Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters in this phase of the assembly elections to cast their votes with full enthusiasm," he wrote on X.

He also said, "On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young friends in the state, who are casting their votes for the first time. Remember: first vote, then refreshments!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged voters to exercise their franchise in the "celebration of democracy" and congratulated the young electors who are casting their votes for the first time.

Yadav appealed to voters to participate in the polling process and said, "Voting is crucial for the sake of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity".

The RJD candidate aims at a hat-trick in the Raghopur seat, while his principal challenger, Satish Kumar of the BJP, had defeated his mother Rabri Devi in 2010 while contesting on a JD(U) symbol.

Choudhary, who is enjoying his second consecutive term in the legislative council, is contesting a direct election after about a decade from Tarapur. Voting is underway at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas.

