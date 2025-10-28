Bihar elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi to begin campaigning from tomorrow, to hold rallies with Tejashwi Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. This will be his first election events in Bihar amid a sharp attack from the NDA over the Congress leader's absence.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address his first election rally in Bihar on October 29, at Sakra in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, where he will share the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan. The two leaders will campaign jointly for the candidates of the alliance.

According to Bihar Congress Media Department Chairman Rajesh Rathore, this will mark Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Bihar for the ongoing assembly election campaign. He will first address a rally in support of Umesh Ram, the Mahagathbandhan candidate from the Sakra (reserved) constituency in Muzaffarpur, followed by another public meeting in Darbhanga for the RJD and Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Rathore added that before this, Rahul Gandhi had spent 16 consecutive days in Bihar, covering a distance of around 1,300 kilometres as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in August. The October 29 rallies will therefore be the first joint public meetings of the Mahagathbandhan leaders in the current assembly election campaign.

NDA targets Opposition over Rahul's absence from Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been questioning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s prolonged absence from the Bihar Assembly election campaign in 2025.

On Saturday, Gandhi criticised the central government over inadequate train arrangements during the festive season, drawing attention to the difficulties faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival. Highlighting severe overcrowding on trains, some running at nearly 200 per cent capacity, he questioned the NDA government’s claim of operating 12,000 special trains to manage the festive rush.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results scheduled to be announced on November 14.