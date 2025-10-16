Bihar elections 2025 updates: Samrat Choudhary, Tej Pratap among big names to file nominations today Bihar elections 2025 updates: Discussions between the Congress leadership and its partners, including the RJD, are still underway, and the final seat-sharing arrangement has yet to be agreed upon or announced.

Patna:

The BJP has announced candidates for all 101 seats allocated to it under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections. On Wednesday evening, the party released its third list, naming 18 more candidates.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the BJP had released its first list of 71 candidates, which included Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, contesting from Tarapur and Lakhisarai respectively, along with six state ministers.

According to the third list, Bina Devi has been nominated from the Kochadhaman constituency, while Sangeeta Kumari will contest from Mohania, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Meanwhile, the Congress, a member of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, has begun announcing its candidates even though seat-sharing talks within the alliance remain unresolved.