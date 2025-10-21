Live Bihar elections 2025: Filing of nominations over, parties to start campaigning; Opposition scattered Bihar elections 2025: The Opposition's Mahagathbandhan appeares fractured affter Hemant Soren's JMM walked out of the allince claiming conspiracy by RJD and Congress. On the other hand, the NDA has brought in its top leader for campaigning in the state for to the polls ocurring next month.

Patna:

The filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded on Monday, with the opposition INDIA bloc showing signs of division as several of its allies are set to contest against each other in multiple constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,314 candidates remain in the fray for the first phase, in which 121 of the 243 assembly constituencies will go to the polls on November 6. This follows the withdrawal of 61 nominations and the rejection of more than 300 during the scrutiny process.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the opposition alliance and has been the single largest party in the last two assembly elections, released its list of 143 candidates only after most nominees had already been allotted symbols and filed their nomination papers.

The party avoided a clash with the Congress by not fielding a candidate in the reserved constituency of Kutumba, where Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram is contesting. However, RJD candidates will face Congress nominees in Lalganj, Vaishali, and Kahalgaon.

Earlier, the RJD also appeared headed for a contest with former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Tarapur and Gaura Boram, where the NDA has fielded BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

