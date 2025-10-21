Advertisement
  Live Bihar elections 2025: Filing of nominations over, parties to start campaigning; Opposition scattered

Bihar elections 2025: The Opposition's Mahagathbandhan appeares fractured affter Hemant Soren's JMM walked out of the allince claiming conspiracy by RJD and Congress. On the other hand, the NDA has brought in its top leader for campaigning in the state for to the polls ocurring next month.

Written By: Ashish Verma
Patna:

The filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections concluded on Monday, with the opposition INDIA bloc showing signs of division as several of its allies are set to contest against each other in multiple constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,314 candidates remain in the fray for the first phase, in which 121 of the 243 assembly constituencies will go to the polls on November 6. This follows the withdrawal of 61 nominations and the rejection of more than 300 during the scrutiny process.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the opposition alliance and has been the single largest party in the last two assembly elections, released its list of 143 candidates only after most nominees had already been allotted symbols and filed their nomination papers.

The party avoided a clash with the Congress by not fielding a candidate in the reserved constituency of Kutumba, where Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram is contesting. However, RJD candidates will face Congress nominees in Lalganj, Vaishali, and Kahalgaon.

Earlier, the RJD also appeared headed for a contest with former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Tarapur and Gaura Boram, where the NDA has fielded BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Live updates :Bihar Assembly elections 2025

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Oct 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar elections LIVE: Mukesh Sahni's VIP announces candidates

    The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a key member of the opposition alliance in Bihar, has released a list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The party is aiming to strengthen its presence by focusing on backward and marginalized communities.

    Announcing the list on Monday, VIP national spokesperson Dev Jyoti confirmed that party president Santosh Sahni will contest from Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga district. The party has fielded Naveen Kumar from Alamnagar, Ganesh Bharti Sada from Kusheshwarsthan, and Umesh Sahni from Darbhanga Urban. Read more

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Oct 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    When will PM Modi launch poll campaigning in Bihar?

    PM Modi is set to launch his Bihar Assembly poll campaign on October 24, amid ongoing confusion within the INDIA bloc. The opposition alliance’s uncertainty showed little sign of easing on Saturday, October 18, with just two days remaining before the nomination filing for the second and final phase of the assembly elections closes.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Oct 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Why JMM walked out of Mahagathbandhan ahead of Bihar elections

    Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the Bihar assembly elections, claiming the decision came in response to a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress, which denied it seats in the Mahagathbandhan.

    Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said the party would "review" its alliance with Congress and RJD in Jharkhand and respond appropriately to what he called a "snub."

    The announcement came just two days after the Hemant Soren-led party had declared it would contest six assembly segments in Bihar on its own, following a breakdown in seat-sharing talks.

    "The RJD and Congress are responsible for depriving JMM of the chance to contest as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply and review its alliance with RJD and Congress,” said Kumar, Jharkhand’s tourism minister.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Oct 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    RJD's Sasaram candidate arrested

    RJD candidate Satendra Sah was arrested on Monday immediately after filing his nomination papers from the Sasaram assembly seat in Bihar, officials said.

    Police officials stated that Sah was taken into custody by Jharkhand Police due to a pending non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. His supporters were reportedly unaware of the developments.

    “As Sah reached the office of the circle officer to file his nomination papers from the Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police arrived to execute a pending NBW. He was allowed to submit his nomination papers before being taken into custody,” officials said.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Oct 21, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mahagathbandhan in damage control over infighting

    Just two weeks before the first phase of polling in Bihar, the INDIA bloc appeared to move from disarray to damage control on Monday, as allies began pulling out rival candidates in select constituencies. The RJD released its list of 143 candidates, dropping 31 sitting MLAs and introducing several new faces, while allocating 100 seats to its partners. The Congress announced candidates for 61 seats, and the Left parties — CPI-ML, CPI, and CPM — named 30 contenders. Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) declared 15 candidates, leaving at least six constituencies set for friendly contests.

