Bihar Elections 2025: VIP announces 15 candidates, Santosh Sahni to contest from Gaura Bauram VIP national president Santosh Sahni will contest from Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga. Other key candidates include Naveen Kumar from Alamnagar, Ganesh Bharti Sada from Kusheshwar Asthan, and Umesh Sahni from Darbhanga.

Patna:

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), a key member of the opposition alliance in Bihar, has released a list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The party is aiming to strengthen its presence by focusing on backward and marginalized communities.

Announcing the list on Monday, VIP national spokesperson Dev Jyoti confirmed that party president Santosh Sahni will contest from Gaura Bauram in Darbhanga district. The party has fielded Naveen Kumar from Alamnagar, Ganesh Bharti Sada from Kusheshwarsthan, and Umesh Sahni from Darbhanga Urban.

Other prominent names include Bhogendra Sahni (Aurai), Rakesh Kumar (Baruraj), and Bihar state president Bal Govind Bind from Chainpur. Additional candidates include Rankaushal Pratap Singh (Lauriya), Shashi Bhushan Singh (Sugauli), Varun Vijay (Kesaria), Harinarayan Pramanik (Sikti), Saurav Kumar Agrawal (Katihar), Arpana Kumari Mandal (Bihpur), Prem Sagar (Gopalpur), and Bindu Gulab Yadav (Babubarhi).

Dev Jyoti stated that VIP is entering the elections with full strength and will play a crucial role in helping the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) form the next government in Bihar. He also claimed that the public sentiment favors change and that voters are inclined toward the opposition alliance.

Previously, the party had released two separate candidate lists. The first list included six names, including national president Santosh Sahni. The second list featured five more candidates, including state president Bal Govind Bind and others.

However, the party is also facing internal challenges. In a political setback, VIP state spokesperson Rajesh Sahni, Bittu Paswan, and former party chief Rajesh Prajapati defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, along with several supporters. They pledged to work toward ensuring victory for the NDA.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections will be held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.