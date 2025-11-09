Advertisement
In the second and final phase of the assembly elections, polling is scheduled for November 11 across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.

As Bihar enters the final day of campaigning for the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections, political parties are pulling out all stops to woo voters. Voting in 122 of the state’s 243 constituencies will take place on November 11, with a tight contest expected between the BJP–JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. BJP leader and Union Home Minister, as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to address two rallies each, while several other leaders from both alliances crisscross constituencies holding rallies, roadshows, and public meetings in a last-ditch effort to sway voters. The first phase of polling on November 6 saw a voter turnout of 64.6%, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in this round. Stay tuned for live updates and reports as election fever reaches its peak across the state.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 36th birthday

    RJD workers are celebrating Tejashwi Yadav’s 36th birthday, placing congratulatory posters at the party’s Bihar office in Patna. Some posters refer to him as the “CM of Bihar” and feature a chair labeled as a birthday gift for the Chief Minister.

     
     
  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ravi Kishan predicts massive NDA victory in Bihar

    BJP MP Ravi Kishan claimed that the NDA is set for a huge victory in Bihar, winning seats beyond people’s expectations. He credited the wave to the leadership and governance of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that Bihar will no longer return to “jungle raj” and is poised for a leap that will make the entire country proud.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Yogi Adityanath to hold four rallies in Bihar

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the NDA in Bihar with four back-to-back public meetings on Sunday. His day begins at 10:30 am in Sikti (Araria), followed by Narpatganj at 11:35 am at the High School Stadium, Araria, then Bhimpur, Chhatapur at 12:30 pm, and concludes with a rally at Gandhi Nagar, Simri, Bisfi at 1:35 pm.

     
     
  • 7:58 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kishanganj and Amour

    Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings in Bihar on Sunday. He is scheduled to address voters in Bahadurganj (Kishanganj) from 1:55 pm to 2:35 pm, followed by a second meeting in Amour from 3:10 pm to 3:50 pm.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Amit Shah to address two rallies

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two major public meetings in Bihar on Sunday as part of the BJP’s election campaign. The first rally will take place at Fazalganj Stadium Ground, Sasaram, at 12:45 pm, covering the Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, and Dehri Assembly Constituencies. Later, at 2:15 pm, he will address another gathering at Madhusarma Mela Ground, Arwal, for the Arwal and Kurtha Assembly Constituencies.

