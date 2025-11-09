Live Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi step up rallies on last day of campaigning In the second and final phase of the assembly elections, polling is scheduled for November 11 across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.

Patna:

As Bihar enters the final day of campaigning for the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections, political parties are pulling out all stops to woo voters. Voting in 122 of the state’s 243 constituencies will take place on November 11, with a tight contest expected between the BJP–JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. BJP leader and Union Home Minister, as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to address two rallies each, while several other leaders from both alliances crisscross constituencies holding rallies, roadshows, and public meetings in a last-ditch effort to sway voters. The first phase of polling on November 6 saw a voter turnout of 64.6%, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in this round. Stay tuned for live updates and reports as election fever reaches its peak across the state.

