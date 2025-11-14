Bihar Election Results 2025: Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR for Mahagathbandhan debacle, says ‘PPTV’ is ready Trailing significantly, the Mahagathbandhan (which includes the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and Vikas Sheel Insan Party) is leading in only about 47 seats. Akhilesh Yadav has attributed this defeat to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls.

New Delhi:

Counting of the votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently underway. Initial trends show the NDA coalition—comprising the BJP, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM)—leading in a commanding 191 seats.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan—which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties, Vikas Sheel Insan Party, and others—is trailing, leading in only around 47 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR

Amidst the early signs of defeat for the Mahagathbandhan, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has blamed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, which was conducted just before the election.

The Samajwadi supremo stated:

"The game SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or elsewhere because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. We will not let them play this game any further. Like CCTV, our 'PPTV,' or 'PDA Sentinel,' will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP's plans".

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram raised doubts over the "integrity" of the counting process on Friday, even as Election Commission trends placed the NDA comfortably ahead.

Accusing the administration of attempting to "steal votes," Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting procedure, claiming that the process had abruptly slowed down in several centers after the initial rounds. He also reported "irregularities at booths" and claims of "server vans" hovering around counting centers.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were successfully held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The state saw a remarkably high and record-breaking voter turnout. With the Election Commission reporting a 65.09 per cent turnout in the first phase and an even higher 68.76 per cent in the second, these figures collectively mark the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

