Live Bihar Election updates: Tejashwi Yadav to address public meeting in Saran today The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Patna:

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav will today hold a rally in Saran to amass public support for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Katihar, Tejashwi said the Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited the residence of his NDA ally Chirag Paswan. Talking to the media, Chirag said all was well between LJP(RV) and JDU. He said NDA will form a government in the state and their victory will break all previous records.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all updates on Bihar Assembly Election