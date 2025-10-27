Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election updates: Tejashwi Yadav to address public meeting in Saran today

  Live Bihar Election updates: Tejashwi Yadav to address public meeting in Saran today

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Image Source : PTI file
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav will today hold a rally in Saran to amass public support for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Katihar, Tejashwi said the Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited the residence of his NDA ally Chirag Paswan. Talking to the media, Chirag said all was well between LJP(RV) and JDU. He said NDA will form a government in the state and their victory will break all previous records.

Live updates :Bihar Election

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bihar's development needs to be taken to new heights, says Dharmendra Pradhan

    Union Minister and BJP election in-charge in Bihar, Dharmendra Pradhan, said a lot of development has taken place in the state in the past few years. He hailed PM Modi for the projects given to Bihar, adding that the development has to be taken to new heights. 

     

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Being Bihari a matter of pride now, says Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that law and order in the state has improved remarkably since his government came to power in November 2005, adding that “being Bihari is a matter of pride now” for residents.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Opposition can use any means to win election: Chirag Paswan on attack on LJP leader’s convoy

    Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said the Opposition parties can resort to any means to win the election. He made this remark after the convoy of LJP leader Arun Kumar was attacked during poll campaign. 

     

     

     

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ‘Want to work for people’: BJP Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur

    BJP Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur said she entered the poll fray to work for the people in Bihar. Hailing PM Modi, she said all his schemes were for women, youths and elderly.

     

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal gets Rs 10-crore extortion call, threatening to kill son

    Amidst the Bihar Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal has allegedly received an extortion call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore and threatening to kill his son if the demand isn't met, a police official said on Sunday.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    "No one can compete with us": JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav ahead of Bihar polls

    Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav exudes confidence, saying he is receiving support from the people of Mahua. He also affirmed that no one can compete with the party.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    "Has revealed his intentions": Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls

    Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav has revealed his intentions, saying that Yadav will implement Sharia law in Bihar if his government is formed.

     

     

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    "Some of our workers not happy,” Congress state in-charge Krishna Allavaru on ticket distribution

    Congress Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, said some of the party workers were unhappy over ticket distribution in Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming assembly polls. Allavaru, however, assured the situation will be tackled. 

     

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Nitish Kumar meets Chirag Paswan

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited the residence of Union minister Chirag Paswan for Chhath Puja festivities. 

