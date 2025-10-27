Bihar Elections 2025: RJD expels 27 rebel leaders, including sitting MLAs, for 'anti-party activities' The action was taken after receiving reports of several leaders contesting as independent candidates or opposing the official RJD nominees in various constituencies.

In a stern disciplinary move ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday (October 27) expelled 27 leaders from the party for a period of six years on charges of "anti-party activities."

According to an official statement from the party's state headquarters, the action was taken after receiving reports of several leaders contesting as independent candidates or opposing the official RJD nominees in various constituencies.

"Based on official information received by the State Headquarters regarding anti-party conduct, activities, and counter-active actions by certain colleagues contesting as independents or against the official candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025, the following party leaders/workers are expelled from the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal for six years," the party said.

Here's the full list of leaders expelled from the party

Those expelled include Parsa MLA Chhotelal Rai, Women's Wing State President Ritu Jaiswal, MLAs Mohammad Kamran, and former MLAs Ram Prakash Mahato, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav, and Anil Yadav.

Among the expelled, Ritu Jaiswal is contesting as an Independent candidate from Parihar, where the RJD has fielded Smita Purve, daughter-in-law of former state president Ramchandra Purve. Similarly, Mohammad Kamran, the sitting MLA from Govindpur in Nawada, is contesting as an Independent candidate against the official RJD candidate, Purnima Yadav, wife of former MLA Kaushal Yadav.

Nitish Kumar's JDU expels 16 rebel leaders

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) expelled a total of 16 leaders for alleged anti-party activities. The latest round of expulsions, announced on Sunday (October 26), comes a day after 11 party figures were removed on similar charges.

According to official statements, those expelled include sitting MLA Gopal Mandal, former MLA Maheshwar Yadav, and former MLC Sanjeev Shyam Singh. The party said they were engaged in activities “against the core interests and discipline of the JDU,” with some reportedly preparing to contest polls independently.

Bihar votes in two phases

Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly election will be held in two phases- on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the state’s most closely watched elections in recent years.

These expulsions and political salvos from Nitish Kumar underline increasing turbulence within the JDU and heightened stakes as the NDA and opposition brace for a fierce contest.

