Bihar Election: Akhilesh Singh confirms Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan CM Face, seat-sharing talks underway Congress MP Akhilesh Singh confirmed Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's CM face in Bihar. Seat-sharing talks are ongoing, with the alliance aiming to stay united against BJP-JD(U).

Patna:

As Bihar’s first phase of Assembly elections approaches, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh officially confirmed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh emphasized that while seat-sharing discussions are ongoing, the alliance remains committed to presenting a united front against the BJP-JD(U) combine.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan. Seat-sharing is being done and will be finalised shortly," Singh said.

Congress leaders advocate for early clarity on CM candidate

Alongside Akhilesh Singh, Congress MP Tariq Anwar from Katihar also supported declaring Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate for the opposition alliance. Anwar said, “I think there is no harm in doing it,” and urged both the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA to clarify their chief ministerial candidates promptly.

While the opposition has settled on Tejashwi Yadav, the NDA has reiterated that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will remain its face in the Bihar polls.

Seat-sharing dispute causes tensions in Mahagathbandhan

Despite the confirmation of the CM candidate, the alliance faces ongoing challenges in finalizing the seat-sharing arrangement. Congress released its first list of 48 candidates late Thursday, but differences remain among partners.

Anwar acknowledged the discontent of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who was reportedly upset with the proposed seat-sharing formula. “He is upset. I think we also made a mistake. We had ample time, and things should have been decided earlier,” Anwar said.

NDA's seat-sharing formula finalised; BJP and JD(U) to contest 101 seats each

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already finalized its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar elections. The BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each.

Other allies of the NDA have also been allotted seats: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest 6 seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats.

Election dates and results announcement

Voting for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 14.