Bihar doctors protest: Patna AIIMS medics suspend duty over MLA's 'misconduct' | Video

Patna:

Resident doctors at Patna AIIMS on Friday staged a protest against ‘misconduct’ of Sheohar MLA. Healthcare services were affected due to this protest. Chetan Anand allegedly assaulted hospital staff, including doctors and security staff. He has also been accused of brandishing weapons and issuing threats to doctors.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) also wrote a letter to the hospital’s medical superintendent, seeking a legal action against MLA and security hike at the hospital premises.

Doctors seek MLA's spology

The doctors have also announced the shutdown of elective services and the conditional shutdown of emergency services from 9:00 am today. The medicos have declared that the services will not be resumed unless Anand issues an apology for his conduct.

"The MLA, his wife and his armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area, physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death and brandished a firearm within hospital premises. A hospital guard was brutally injured and resident doctors were subjected to threats and abuse inside their own workplace," the RDA alleged in the letter, reported by PTI.

Chetan Anand alleges assault by doctors

The JDU MLA, however, claimed that staff members at Patna AIIMS misbehaved with him when he visited the hospital with his wife. He has also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

"My wife and I went to see one of my supporters admitted at AIIMS on Wednesday night. I was not allowed to enter the hospital with my security guard. This prompted my wife to intervene," he said.

"At that moment, other staff members came and started misbehaving with my wife. They literally thrashed her. I had to intervene. My wife sustained injuries to her wrist and back. I was also held hostage by the staff for some time. Finally, we went to the local police station and lodged a complaint," he added.