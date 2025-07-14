Bihar crime surge: 9 killed, 12 violent incidents in 24 hours; Dy CM warns of encounters, bulldozer action Murder and firing incidents are on the rise in Bihar. In the past 24 hours, nine people were killed in different districts across the state.

Patna:

In a chilling escalation of violent crimes in Bihar, at least nine people were killed in the last 24 hours in separate incidents across the state, sparking public outrage and intensifying political tensions. The state has recorded 12 major incidents of murder and firing, highlighting a deteriorating law and order situation that has left residents fearful and angry.

Capital Shocked: Advocate killed near police station, mechanic shot

In the capital city of Patna, two firing incidents were reported. In the Gaurichak area, a motorcycle mechanic was shot in the leg by armed assailants, while in Sultan Ganj, advocate Jitendra Kumar was gunned down in broad daylight, barely 300 meters from the local police station. The attackers fled the scene, brandishing weapons, unchallenged.

Sitamarhi tense: Farmer stabbed, businessman gunned down

Sitamarhi saw two killings – a farmer, Raghav Shah, was stabbed to death while working in his fields, and a businessman Puttu Khan was shot dead outside his shop in the busy Mehsoul Main Market. Protests erupted following Khan’s murder, with locals accusing the police of inaction.

Saran: Teacher killed, police recover bullet casings

In Saran, a schoolteacher Santosh Rai was shot while traveling in a car. Despite emergency treatment at Patna’s PMCH, he succumbed to his injuries. His associate remains critically injured. Four bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Purnia horror: Woman kills husband with lover's help

Meanwhile, in Purnia, a grisly domestic crime shook the region. A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover, slitting his throat while he slept. The accused fled after the crime.

Samastipur and Muzaffarpur: Youths fall victim to ruthless attacks

In Samastipur, a minor boy’s body was found with his throat slit near a pond in Morwa. Locals suspect a land dispute led to the killing. In Muzaffarpur, a businessman was lured out of his house and shot by bike-borne assailants, allegedly over a love affair.

Patna businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead in property dispute

Earlier this week, prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka was gunned down in what police believe was a fallout of a long-standing property dispute. Khemka was shot near his residence, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The case has sparked concerns over the safety of influential citizens and highlighted the unchecked rise in targeted killings across the city. Investigations are ongoing, and police say property-related enmity may have been the motive.

Deputy CM issues warning: 'Bulldozers, encounters if needed'

Reacting to the growing pressure, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha issued a stern warning. “Criminals will not be spared. We will not hesitate to initiate bulldozer action, encounters, or attach property,” he said. Sinha accused the opposition of trying to “bring jungle raj under the mask of morality.”

Public fear grows ahead of elections

With a spate of high-profile killings, including those of businessmen Gopal Khemka, Vikram Jha, and lawyer Jitendra Kumar, public confidence in Bihar’s law enforcement is rapidly dwindling. As the state inches closer to assembly elections, law and order have emerged as a central political flashpoint.